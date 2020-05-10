Daniel A. Chronister, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel A. Chronister, 53, of Cortland, Ohio died unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Dan was born on July 14, 1966 in Warren, Ohio where he attended Grand Valley schools. He participated in track and still holds the second-place record for the 4 x 800 relay. He kept busy by doing chores on the family dairy farm and by getting into trouble with his friends.

Dan worked for a short time doing construction and then insurance before ultimately finding his niche in the car business. He worked for many dealerships in the area over the years and was well known for his skill in the F&I department. For the last couple years of his life, he worked as a corrections officer.

Dan had many nicknames such as Danny, Dan the Man and Captain. He was known for his goading sense of humor and ability to seek out fun in many forms. He enjoyed spending time outdoors maintaining his lawn, walking his dogs and tinkering in his garage with household projects all while listening to Elvis’s music. You could often find him at local car shows where he liked to walk around and appreciate classic vehicles. Dan had an affinity for numbers and for being a handyman around the house which made him invaluable to have around and an asset to those closest to him. Although he was not an affectionate person, he loved his family fiercely as evidenced by his lifelong friendships and closeness to his family. He will be sorely missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Lezlie Chronister; his children, Nick Chronister and Jacky Chronister Cvetkovich (Andrew Cvetkovich); two stepsons, Alex and Oliver Davis and grandson, Grant Cvetkovich. He is also survived by five siblings, Rand Chronister (Lynda Chronister), Tim Chronister (Bonnie Chronister), Rachel Wallace (Garry Wallace), Brenda Thomas (John Thomas) and Liz Gagne (Mike Gagne); eight nieces and seven nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date to better accommodate everyone that would like to pay their respects.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

