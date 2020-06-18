Dan Lee Hom, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at Noon on Monday, June 22 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Dan Lee Hom, 90 of Austintown, who died early Thursday morning, June 18 at Briarfield Manor.

Dan was one of seven children born to the late Doo Toy and Lee Shee Hom on November 4, 1929 and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1950, attended Youngstown State University and graduated from the Cleveland Engineering Institute Technical School in Machine Design.

Following high school, Dan served in the United States Army as a medic during Korean War.

He worked with his brothers at the Youngstown steel mills and at the post office as a sorter for over 30 years. Dan also owned and operated restaurants and concession stands including the Hong Kong Restaurant, Youngstown and the Asian Gardens in Austintown.

He enjoyed a full life after surviving quadruple bypass surgery 20 years ago.

Dan enjoyed domestic and international travel, fishing, landscaping and most important was spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, Anna, whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage earlier this year; three children, Richard Hom of N. Royalton, Nancy (Tom) Henshaw of Austintown and Tony Hom of Dublin and two grandsons, Tyler and Trevor.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom Hom, Willie Hom and Paul Hom and three sisters, Mary Sze, Jeannie Chin and Martha Leong.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22 from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, followed by the funeral service at Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of friends visiting at one time. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

