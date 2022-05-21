AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas I. Hess, 89, passed away on May 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Dallas was born on May 28, 1932, in Paige, Virginia, the daughter of Clair and Bessie (Jackson) Mutter.

On June 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Herbert C. Hess with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.

Dallas was employed by Fisher Body General Motors as a press operator for 19 years retiring in 1988.

A woman of faith she was a member of Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

She was known for her artistic quilts and vegetable gardens. She loved to be out and about shopping and traveling. When spending quiet time at home she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

Dallas is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Michael) Hess and Phyllis (David) Roberts; grandchildren, Amy (Joe) Huffman, Richard W. Nelson III, Claire Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Matthew Roberts and Gina Roberts; along with nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Fern Duecaster, Olga Davis and Lydia Coleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters; one great-grandchild; sister, Wanda Padgett and brothers, William, Ferrell, Carlos and Jesse Mutter.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday May 23, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Dallas will be laid to rest at Mutter-Addison Cemetery, Oakwood Virginia following funeral services in Virginia.

