MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas Gene Goodworth, born March 24, 1954 (68), passed in peace and comfort at CHC at the Ridge after a decline in health due to Vascular Dementia on Friday, November 18.

Dallas was the son of John and Dorothy Goodworth, Vienna, Ohio.

Dallas graduated from Mathews High School in 1973 and was proud to have attended YSU Dana School of Music.

Starting as a teenager, Dallas served many area churches over the years as an organist/pianist ending with his current church family of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where he was also a member.

Dallas’s love of music was known by all. He enjoyed going out to eat, bowling, car rides, looking at Christmas lights and anything Dairy Queen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale.

Dallas leaves behind a sister, Bonnie (Thomas) Svabik of Brookfield; two nephews, Michael Goodworth of Vienna and Steven Goodworth of Virginia; a niece, Christi Goodworth of Hubbard and several great-nephews and nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a service to follow at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 159 Todd Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions to St. Paul’s UCC.

