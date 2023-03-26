CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale R. Wilson, age 85, of Cortland passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He was born on December 29, 1937, in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Dale J. and Hazel Dalton Wilson.

Dale was known to his family as a great person who was always there to lend a hand. He worked at Packard electric as a pipefitter until he retired in 1997 after 32 years.

Throughout his life, Dale was involved in circle track racing. As a driver he was inducted into the Twin State Auto Racing Hall of Fame. He inspired his son’s endeavors in racing and was an integral part of his grandson’s late model team.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Dawn) Wilson; grandson, Eric Wilson; companion, Brenda Homa and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Wilson; siblings Ann Robison, Charles Wilson and Barbara Corbin.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street Cortland, OH 44410 with a funeral service to follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Warren Family Mission at https://warrenfamilymission.org/ways-to-give/give-now/

