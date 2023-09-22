AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Perry, 71, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Thursday morning, September 21, 2023.

Dale was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on August 22, 1952, a son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Mortimer) Perry.

He was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

On April 9, 1977, he married his wife, the former, Linda (Carr) Perry and together they raised two children.

Mr. Perry was a lifelong Austintown resident.

He spent 27 years coordinating The Fred Perry Benefit Run for Kids, in honor of his late father.

Dale worked as both a Harley Davidson and Honda mechanic for many years and later he worked from “the garage” helping anyone who needed a hand with their motorcycle. He enjoyed working on motorcycles, flat track racing, traveling with his son, Neil, to races and events, going to swap meets looking for old rusty treasures but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his grandchildren, making sure he attended their sporting events; softball, baseball and wrestling and spending time with his youngest grandson learning all about dinosaurs.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Linda; his children, Neil (Maran) Perry and Andrea (Scott) Worrell; his grandchildren, Claire, Corra and Cru Perry and Vinnie Worrell; his siblings, Nancy (Tony) Martucci, Candy Estok and Troy Perry and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Gail Urichich, Pam Eaton and Mary Jane Hively.

The Perry family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Dale’s memory. The Perry family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Valley for their compassion during Dale’s time of need.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To send the family online condolences please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dale, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.