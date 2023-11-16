VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daisy E. Carder, age 85, of Vienna passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on January 16, 1938 to the late Jesse L. and Della L. Perkins Lamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jon Cole and ten siblings.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cared for her family deeply. She worked hard as a homemaker to take care of her husband and children. She was an accomplished seamstress and was a stickler for details. It can’t be said enough how much she loved her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Carder, Sr.; children, Judith (Bill Collins) Carder, Joy (Randy) Sherrill, Donna Cole, Connie (Denver) Salisbury, Kenneth (Mary) Carder, Jr. and Ruth (Michael) Morris; grandchildren, Eric, Phillip, Jeff, Paul, John Michael, Tabitha, Dana, Rodney, Barbie, Robert, Melinda, Andrew, Mike, Heather and Michaela; many great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lee Tinney and brother, Russell Lamp.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service to be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at the funeral home.

The interment will be held at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

