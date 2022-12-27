AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. for Cyril M. Mikolaj, who passed away Sunday, December 25 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Cyril was born January 12, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Mary (Yash) Mikolaj.

Cyril served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement, he was a construction foreman for Edward DeBartolo Corp. Cyril had a strong work ethic, and instilled that in his sons. He was a great dad, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret, his son Cy, and his great-grandson Philip Igo.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, David, Steven, and Roy (Lesa), Sr.; his daughter-in-law, Kathy; his grandchildren Angel (Michael), Melissa (Philip), Ashley, Cassandra (Jordan), Roy, Jr., Ryan, Michelle, Nicole, Kelcie, and Garrett; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.the time of service in the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

