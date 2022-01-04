WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia S. Dudley, age 68, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren. Cindy fought a long battle with a number of debilitating illnesses, finally succumbing to them on Saturday, January 1, 2022. During these trying times, she never complained and never gave in to despair. This admirable strength of character marked her entire life. She will be remembered as a selfless person, caring only for the well being of others.

Cindy was born at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on November 9, 1953 to parents Emerson Smith and Marilyn (White) Smith.

She grew up in Gustavus, living and enjoying a kind of life that can only be found in the country. As a youngster, Cindy was a member of 4-H and excelled at sewing.

She graduated from Joseph Badger High School as a member of National Honor Society. Upon graduation, Cindy enrolled in The Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing.

After graduating as a registered nurse, she immediately began work at the hospital. Cindy was an operating room nurse, specializing in laser surgery. She spent her entire career at TMH in Warren and at The Cortland Surgery Center. Cindy’s length of service spanned 43 years. She retired in 2019, never having a chance to enjoy her golden years.

Cindy’s legacy of love and dedication lives in the hearts and minds of her family and friends who will always remember her sweet and gentle soul.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Emerson Smith and brother, Emerson Lee Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Dudley. Also surviving is her mother, Marilyn Smith. Additionally, she is survived by her children, Laura (Nicholas) Spanos and James Ryan Dudley, her grandchildren, Mia and Nicholas “Nico” Spanos; her brothers, Rick Smith and Timothy Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.

Friends may call Friday, January 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8.

Entombment in Pineview Memorial Park.

