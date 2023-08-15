CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Lynn Corbett, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by her children and siblings.

Cindy was born to Robert Roden and Mary Roden Borton on November 13, 1954 in Steubenville, Ohio.

Cindy was a passionate disciple of Jesus and served the communities she lived in as a dedicated registered nurse for more than 35 years, most recently at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Cindy is survived by her children, Renee (Kevin) Farina, April (Kyle) Ward and Anthony (Jessica) Corbett and beloved grandchildren, Brennen (22), Tyler (12), Adelyn (8), Dillon (6), Isabel (4) and Carter (2). She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Velez Barbosa, Robert (Pamala) Roden, David (Beth) Roden, Margaret (Mark) Ringle, Tamera (David) Davis and Brian (Starr) Roden, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Above all else, Cindy lived to be a witness to the power and love of God in all things. She deeply loved and took great pride and joy in her children and grandchildren and enjoyed planning special things to do with them. She enjoyed quilting and spending time in her beautiful flower garden. She liked to travel and took many trips with her children and sister Barbara and she enjoyed stopping at antique shops along the way.

From a young age she was a member of the Finley United Methodist Church and spent more than 25 years serving several United Methodist congregations across Northeast and Southeast Ohio. She most recently attended Hartville Church of the Brethren and Wildare United Methodist Church in Cortland. Each summer, she attended Hollow Rock Camp in Jefferson County, which held a special place in her heart.

Cindy graduated from Mingo High School and continued her education at Ohio Valley School of Nursing becoming a registered nurse. She later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Malone University. She was hard working and committed to helping each of her patients in their time of need. She touched many lives across her nursing career and time serving the United Methodist Church.

Cindy was loved by so many and she will be deeply missed. She was a servant of the Lord and shined her light for all to see. Now she has received God’s Blessing and lives with our Heavenly Father.

Friends and family will celebrate Cindy on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Hartville Church of the Brethren, 353 Crestmont Avenue SW, Hartville, OH 44632, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hollow Rock Camp at https://www.hollowrock.org.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Cynthia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.