Cynthia Green Robinson Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Green Robinson (Cindy, Momma, Crazy Aunt C, Weezie), 34, of McDonald, Ohio died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Hospice House with her family by her side.

She was born the daughter of Mark and Leah Green on June 11, 1985 and loved growing up in McDonald.

Cindy enjoyed softball, dance, swim club and cheerleading. Cindy graduated from McDonald High School in 2003. She attended Mount Union College studying education and pitching for the Purple Raider softball team, graduating in 2007. Cindy went on to receive her Master’s Degree in Education at Youngstown State University.

Cindy was a teacher at McDonald High School, changing the lives of each student that passed through her classroom.

She also loved party planning. She added her creative touch to all family celebrations. Professionally, she enjoyed making wedding days special through her work with Elegant Events by Maria. She worked tirelessly for the village of McDonald from the day she graduated high school. She loved working in the park and planning special events for the kids and families in the village. In particular, Cindy and her mother Leah put on a spectacular “Christmas in the Village” each year, providing countless magical memories to so many.

Cindy loved her family beyond measure. She is survived by her husband, Ryan and son, Colin; her parents, Mark and Leah Green and her sisters, Jenny (Bart) Borgens and Kristen (Chris) Nagle. She was lovingly known as “Crazy Aunt C” to Claire, Julia, Jack, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her in-laws, Pete, Beth and Sarah Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Cindy touched the lives of so many. For those of us that had the honor of knowing her personally, we got to experience her beautiful smile and bright and shining spirit each and every time we saw her. Cindy also had the unique ability to touch the lives of people whom she never met. She chronicled her heroic battle with angiosarcoma on social media and had an extensive following of friends, family, and supporters. Her honesty, bravery, and outlook on life was inspirational to all.

She was a teacher by heart, teaching all of us how to live. The lessons she taught us and examples she has set for us will impact our lives for many years to come. Cindy lived life to the fullest and showed kindness to all. An angel on Earth and now our guardian angel in heaven.

Cindy never liked to say goodbye so we mostly parted ways by saying “see you later.” So to Cindy we say “love you tons” and “see you later”.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at McDonald High School Gymnasium, 600 Iowa Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437, where tributes will be shared at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Life is Good No Matter What, www.lifeisgoodnomatterwhat.org/ or The Kimberly Walton Foundation, www.kimberlywaltonfoundation.org/donations-welcome/.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.