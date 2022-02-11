AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cyle J. Anderson, 22, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Austintown, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Cyle was born on January 21, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Brian Anderson and Stephanie Derov.



A 2018 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Cyle was previously employed by Dunkin Donuts.

A man of simple pleasures he enjoyed art, drawing, music, reading and spending time with family and friends.



He will be deeply missed by his mother, Stephanie (Jason Greene); grandfather, Robert Derov; aunts, Melissa Derov, Stacy Derov and Carrie (Dominic) Peel; uncles, Jason Munger and Aaron (Michelle) Munger and cousins, Nicholas Luketic and Madeline Packo.



He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Judy Munger and David and Christine Anderson.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Austintown Junior Soccer League, PO Box 4303, Austintown, OH 44515, in Cyle’s memory.



