WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis L. Gibson, 81, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Curt was born on June 15, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late W.B. and Helen Gibson.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University.

Curt was an avid outdoorsman and a lifelong hunter and fisherman. His pride and joy was his cabin in Ontario, Canada. In his 40’s, he pursued his interest in aviation and became a licensed pilot. His happiest times were spent sharing these pleasures with friends and family.

Curt will be missed by his wife Dorine; whom he married in 2015, his sons; Brad and Tyler, and his grandsons; Brayden and Gage.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife of over 30 years; Mary, his sister; Shirley Bills and his brothers; David and Kenneth.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.