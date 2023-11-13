YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis E. Barbour, 95, of Youngstown, Ohio, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his loving family members on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Curt was born in Clymer, Pennsylvania, on July 18, 1928.

He was the son of Wendell and Nellie Motter Barbour, moving to New Castle, Pennsylvania, in 1944.

Curt joined the U.S. Army in 1946 – 1949 serving as a Military Ordinance Officer in the Philippines and in Okinawa, Japan.

After his service in the military, Curt took a job at the Youngstown Sheet Tube/LTV Steel, where he was a maintenance foreman/electrician in the Coke Plant.

In 1953, Curt met his sweetheart, Helen Kardas, marrying her June 18, 1954. They resided on the west side of Youngstown where they raised their two children, John and Karen. Curt and Helen had been married for 63 years. Helen passed away on September 3, 2017.

Curt retired from the mill after 34 years’ service. After retiring, Curt continued working at Stambaugh Thompson Hardware Store, Rudick Construction Group, Lowe’s and Millcreek Golf Course (his favorite job).

Curt’s greatest joy was spending time and talking on the phone with his family.

At the age of 58, Curt started running, joining the Youngstown Road Runners Club. He ran in several Youngstown Peace Races and participated in the Cleveland Revco Marathon. After his running days ended, he took up bike riding, riding through Millcreek Park or on the Metro Parks Bike Trail. During his later years, Curt enjoyed painting pictures, putting together jigsaw puzzles and building Lego models.

Curt was a faithful member of Highway Tabernacle, Austintown, Ohio, where he served as an usher, attended weekly Bible Study and volunteered at Meridian Place sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the residents.

He will be forever remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children, John (Cindy) Barbour, Newark, Ohio and Karen (Marty) Nypaver, Austintown; six grandchildren, Michael (Casey) Barbour, Jonathan (Allie) Barbour, Eric (Alex) Barbour, Kristen (David) Fodor, Amy (Corey) Pabst and Matthew Nypaver and 13 great-grandchildren, Blake, Audrey, Evan, Liam, Vincent, Ronan, Carly, Annie, Chloe, Helena, Louie, Camille and Jude and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife; he is preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Barbour, Sheldon Barbour, Wayne Barbour, Evelyn Siggelo, Ruth Barbour and Geneva Johnson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Highway Tabernacle, Austintown, Ohio.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 a.m., at Highway Tabernacle. In memory of Curtis Barbour, the family encourages donations to The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44510 or the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Select Specialty Hospital for their care of Curt these last few weeks, and to the Assisted Living staff at Shepherd of the Valley, Girard, and Humility House, Austintown for their kind and compassionate care over the past years.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

