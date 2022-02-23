AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curt R. Guisler, 58, of Austintown, passed away following a brief illness, on Monday evening at 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022, with his children by his side at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Born August 12, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, Curt was the son of Raymond and Nan (Walsh) Guisler.



Curt was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a lifelong area resident.

He was an ironworker for Local #207 for more than 32 years.

He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, attending races, doing projects around the house and spending time with his family.



He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Curt V. Guisler; his daughter-in-law, Autumn Guisler; his daughter, Terry Guisler and many friends.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

His children request that flowers gifted are able to be planted.

