Crystal L. Hayes, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal L. Hayes, 38, of Trumbull County passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Crystal was born on December 5, 1981 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Pamela Gimmarco and James Hayes.

Crystal graduated from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, in June of 2000 then moved to Warren, Ohio.



Crystal had a fierce love for her kids and family. Crystal was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed a good rousing with both Bengals and Browns fans. Her favorite childhood memories were of times spent at Conneaut Lake Park, riding the rides, boating and tubing. More recently, Crystal’s interests were more relaxed in nature and keeping close to home and her children.



Crystal is survived by her life partner of 16 years, Jessie Bell; her four children, Makayla Wood, Braeden, Jaslan and Zaren Bell; her mother, Pamela Gimmarco; her father, James (Mary Kay) Hayes; her sister, Ashley (Keith) Leedy; her niece, Katilyn; her sister, Jennifer (John) Hamilton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Hogan, Eva Hayes and her father, Michael Gimmarco.



Memorial services will be held at Austintown Community Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Nelson officiating.



