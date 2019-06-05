Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Crystal Dawn Steinbeck-Starkey Obituary

Obit- Lane Family Funeral Homes

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 8 at Simon Road Church of God for Crystal Dawn Steinbeck, 33 of Youngstown, who died unexpectedly Thursday, May 30.

Crystal was born April 15, 1986, a daughter of Merle and Ronni J. (McDaniel) Steinbeck and was a lifelong area resident.

Crystal graduated from Boardman High School in 2004 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Bio Chemistry from John Carroll University.

She was a member of Simon Road Church of God and had been a cashier at the Dollar Tree.

Crystal loved the Dave Matthews Band and was a loyal fan of the fan club for 15 years.

She leaves her husband, Christopher J. Starkey, whom she married October 1, 2017; her parents, Merle and Ronni Steinbeck of Boardman and two brothers, Christopher Steinbeck of Orlando, Florida and Michael Steinbeck of Boardman. She also leaves a grandmother, Jane Steinbeck of Columbus.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 8 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Crystal Steinbeck-Starkey, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers