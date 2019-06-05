Crystal Dawn Steinbeck-Starkey Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 8 at Simon Road Church of God for Crystal Dawn Steinbeck, 33 of Youngstown, who died unexpectedly Thursday, May 30.

Crystal was born April 15, 1986, a daughter of Merle and Ronni J. (McDaniel) Steinbeck and was a lifelong area resident.

Crystal graduated from Boardman High School in 2004 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Bio Chemistry from John Carroll University.

She was a member of Simon Road Church of God and had been a cashier at the Dollar Tree.

Crystal loved the Dave Matthews Band and was a loyal fan of the fan club for 15 years.

She leaves her husband, Christopher J. Starkey, whom she married October 1, 2017; her parents, Merle and Ronni Steinbeck of Boardman and two brothers, Christopher Steinbeck of Orlando, Florida and Michael Steinbeck of Boardman. She also leaves a grandmother, Jane Steinbeck of Columbus.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 8 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.

