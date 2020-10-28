Craig W. Beachler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig W. Beachler, 58, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Craig was born on October 10, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Elenore (Anderson) Beachler.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 1981 and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Ohio University.

Craig worked at Samuel Strapping Systems in the sales department for many years.



Craig liked to spend time golfing and was part of a league at Yankee Run Golf Course. He enjoyed following Ohio sports teams, especially his favorites, the Buckeyes and the Browns.



Craig will be missed by his sons, Jason (Teddi) Beachler and Evan Beachler; his grandchildren, Jason, Reagan and Claire Beachler; his siblings, Keith (Susan) Beachler, William “Chip” (Dawn) Beachler, Jr. and Jennifer (Steve) Bennett; his companion, Renae Lockhart; his best friends, Barry Hartman and Dave Plyler and many other family and friends.



Craig is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Craig will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. Social distancing will be observed at the funeral home.

A private family graveside service will follow. Craig will be laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Craig W. Beachler please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: