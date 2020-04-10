Craig Jason (CJ) McCormick, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Jason (CJ) McCormick, 36, passed away at his home on April 7, 2020.

Craig was born July 21, 1983 in Panama City, Florida, the son of Kathy McCormick.

He was a 2001 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.



Craig was a passionate card player who had a dream of opening his own club. His dream became a reality in February with the opening of the Seven 21 Sports Club. He enjoyed all sports including the Pittsburg Steelers, in spite of his family’s objections. He also enjoyed bowling and threw a 300 game that won him the Trumbull County Junior Master Tournament.



He will be deeply missed by his mom; his Granny and Papa, Sandra and David Pressell; his Uncle Jeff McCormick; his Auntie and Uncle, Lori and Paul Bates, as well as other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Craig lived life to the fullest. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. He loved to be around people. His best times were making people laugh with his memorable storytelling.



A private service is being held. In lieu of flowers, please spend time and laugh with those you love.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

