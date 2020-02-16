Coy E. Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Coy E. Stevenson, 84, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home.

Coy was born March 18, 1935 in Castlewood, PA the son of Walter and Melissa (Johnson) Stevenson and came to the area as a young man.

Coy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1952 until 1956. He returned from active duty and worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube where he retired as a general forman.

After his retirement from Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Coy worked as an ambulette driver with Lane Life Trans for a number of years.

His wife of 62 years, the former Mary Jane Wiley, whom he married July 4, 1953, passed away February 18, 2016.

Coy leaves three sons, Coy L. of Carson City, Nevada, Richard of Bethel Island, California and Jeffery of Austintown. He also left five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Coy was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Tillia; three brothers, William R., George D. and Raymond W. Stevenson.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Coy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February, 19, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home- Austintown Chapel where friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Coy E. Stevenson, please visit Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.