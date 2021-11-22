Corrine June Mulhall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corrine June Mulhall, 75, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Windsor House in Canfield.

Corrine was born June 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Boris and Bertha (Bundy) Yakimoff and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a former member of Christ United Presbyterian Church in Youngstown. She was a former Girl Scout Leader and member of the P.T.A.

She had been employed by Dr. Jordan Dentschoff as an administrative assistant and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

She was a devoted wife of 51 years and a loving mother, who will be dearly missed. She was an avid cook and baker, often selling kolachi, her family’s recipe, in order to make Christmas extra special for her children and family.

She leaves her husband, Frank, her son, Shawn and her daughter, Corrine (Ivey) and her husband, Justin. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Judy Yakimoff and Betty Yakimoff and her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers, Ralph, George and Donald.

Private funeral services will be held at Lane Funeral Home in Austintown.

