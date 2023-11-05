WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne “Corky” Marie (Schnaubelt) Stiles, 75, of Warren, passed peacefully on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

She was born September 28, 1948, in San Diego, California, the daughter of Jarold and Charlotte Schnaubelt.

Corky spent her early childhood years in San Diego and then moved with her family to Mesquite, Texas, where she graduated from Mesquite High School in 1966.

As a young adult she attended college and relocated back to San Diego, where she married her beloved husband Robert (Bob) and raised their two children, Shane Aaron and Amber Lyn.

In 1992, they packed up their home and the family moved to Warren, Ohio, to be closer to Bob’s aging parents and to enjoy the changing of the seasons.

Corky was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling to see her grandchildren, was the queen of her local Red Hat Society, loved lunching with friends and frequenting craft shows, garage sales and antique shops. She took pleasure in making her special fudge at Christmas time for all of her family to enjoy and playing Hay Day on her computer, creating an elaborate farm where she was able to take care of virtual animals. She was also the quintessential cat lady, known for wearing all of her different hats!

Corky worked for many years at LCS in Vienna, Ohio, in their quality control division.

When she retired, she was finally able to spend her time with her true passion, providing humanitarian aid to cats, especially community and stray cats. In 2010, Corky took over running TNR of Warren, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to assisting the community in trapping, neutering and returning free-roaming cats to existing managed colonies. As the president of the non-profit organization, she expanded its services to include wellness clinics, providing shelters to outdoor cats, developing a food pantry and giveaways and providing low cost spaying and neutering, as well as, flea and tick treatments to low income families. She worked tirelessly educating the public on the role of feral cats within the animal population by compassionately managing community cats through non-lethal means, as well as the need for population control among all felines.

Corky was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on September 15, 2014; her parents and her sisters, Valerie (Schanubelt) Long and Darlene Eisenberg.

Corky’s memory will be carried on by her son, Shane (Mayra) of San Diego, California; daughter, Amber (Kenneth) of Cortland, Ohio; her three grandsons, Ryan, Ethan and Aidan of San Diego, California; the board and volunteers of TNR of Warren, as well as, the caregivers of the tens of thousands of cats she helped over many years. However, she would want to be remembered most by the cats she helped.

There will be a private ceremony and celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent, in her name, to TNR of Warren P.O. Box 194, Cortland, OH 44410, or by donating online via their website at tnrofwarren.org.

The family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences can be made at lanefuneralhomes.com.

