AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Coralee “Corky” Morrissey, 78, passed away with family by her side at AustinWoods in Austintown on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown to Arabella and William Fredericks.

Corky continued the family’s love for the horse industry, she proudly owned, showed and truly enjoyed the Saddlebred horse. Corky spent her working career in the optical industry. She was admired and respected throughout her profession.

Corky is survived by her daughter, Julia Rondina and her granddaughter, Olivia Rondina, both of Fort Myers, Florida. She also leaves her stepchildren, Margie (Gregg) Melfe of Austintown, Tim (Chancey) Morrissey of Medina, Kevin (Kathy) Morrissey of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Matthew (Cindy) Morrissey of Beloit and Brian (Julianne) Morrissey of Westerville, Ohio; 26 stepgrandchildren; her sister, Elizabeth Pezzuto of Newman, Georgia; her beloved niece, Deborah Reber of Canfield, Ohio and several other nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Morrissey of Canfield; her mother, Arabella (Stambaugh) Fredericks; her father, William Edmond Fredericks of Warren and her three brothers, William, Edmond and George.

Family will hold a private service in the near future.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

