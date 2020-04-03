Constance Smiley, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Smiley, 71, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with her family by her side, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.



She was born June 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Constantine and Delores (Slifka) Tarajack.



Constance earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1979.

Prior to retiring, Constance worked for the Austintown School System as a 7th grade math teacher for 28 years.

She was an amazing cook, enjoyed “movie night” with her husband and cherished spending time with her family.



Constance leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years John A. Smiley; her mother, Delores Martin; her daughters, Tara (Jeff Pollitt) Smiley and Amy (Brian) Gaynor and her grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her father.



A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date.

The family would like to thank the ICU nursing staff at St. Elizabeth’s for their loving and compassionate care.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

