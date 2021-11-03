Constance J. Zukowski, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Constance J. Zukowski passed away Monday evening October 25, 2021, at home with her family.

Connie was born August 3, 1937, in Kittery, Maine daughter of Robert and Grace Stewart. She grew up and attended school in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

She married Robert P. Zukowski December 19, 1977, and they moved to Ohio in 2005.

She enjoyed fishing, gardening, crafts and her beloved pets. She had lived in Hawaii, Arkansas and then Ohio.

Connie is survived by three loving children, Susan (Tim) Downs, Charles (Sylvia) Starratt, And Mitch (Sheila) Zukowski; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter and many relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daughter Tamara Miller; son-in-law Steve Miller; stepmother, Betty Hill; sister, Rose Marie, brother, Kenneth Stewart and her beloved husband of 38 years Robert (Paul) Zukowski.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite Animal charity.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Champion Township Cemetery Chapel with interment to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

