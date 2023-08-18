YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance “Connie” J Hitchcock, 92 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this earth to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Connie was born April 21, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Hassall and Betty (Pudoka) Leepard.

Connie married the love of her life Donald E. Hitchcock on April 29, 1950 and spent 54 years together before Donald’s passing on September 26, 2004.

Connie was an Austintown Fitch graduate and had many passions.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, canning and took much pride in being a talented artist / painter. She was a member of North Jackson Friends of the library, where she spent 19 years as a library clerk.

Connie leaves behind to remember her, her daughter, Debra (Rex) Luckage of North Jackson, Ohio; two Sons, Terry (Judy ) Hitchcock and Stuart (Carol) Hitchcock; seven grandchildren, Terry (Amy) Hitchcock , Brian (Margie) Hitchcock, David (Brooke) Hitchcock, Joshua (Sarah) Kollat, Kendra (Shayne) Braham, Dylan Kollat and Jason (Kristen) Haus and sister, Sara Rogers. She also leaves 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by brother, James Leepard; her parents, Hassall and Betty Leepard and husband, Donald Hithcock.

Services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at First Federated Church in North Jackson. Friends and family may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with services following immediately after.

Inurnment will follow in the North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Hospice in Beachwood, Ohio and First Federated Church in North Jackson.

The family also wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Harmony Hospice for their utmost genuine care and support during this most difficult time.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.