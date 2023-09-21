AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Sue Sinchak, 76 of Austintown, passed away Wednesday morning, September 20.

Connie was born June 23, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard and Alberta (Geiser) Swisher and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from Fitch High School in 1965, where she still served on her class reunion committee.

She married her husband, Clarence “Larry” Sinchak, on July 2, 1966 and together they raised two children.

Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful baker and made the best cookies in the world according to her family. Connie enjoyed baking for her family and friends and was always being asked to bake. Most important to Connie was her family and she looked forward to spending time together with them.

Her husband, Clarence, preceded her in death on February 19, 2013.

Connie leaves her two children, Suzanne (Nick) D’Alesio of Boardman and Richard (Christi) Sinchak of Kent; six grandchildren, Sophia, Sadie, Nicholas, Vincent, Anthony and Andrew and a great-grandson, Lorenzo. Connie also leaves a sister, Cheri Cosner of Troy, Ohio.

Besides her parents and her husband, Connie was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Welch.

Friends may call on Monday, September 25 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.