

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Robinson, aged 85, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the home of her daughter Alexa Robinson-O’Neill in Granville, Ohio, surrounded by family.

Connie, the eldest daughter of Glade Morrison and Jane (Rankin) Morrison, was born on June 24, 1937, in Seneca, Pennsylvania.

She attended high school at Austintown Fitch, graduating in 1955. She attended Muskingum College, before becoming engaged to Erven “Skip” Robinson, and marrying on August 17, 1957. They remained married for the 62 years until Skip predeceased her in 2019.

Connie returned to college at Youngstown State, earning her BA and teaching certificate in 1970, going on to earn a Masters in Counseling (1977) and a Doctorate in Education History (1991) from Kent State.

Connie was a beloved English teacher and Senior Class advisor at Canfield High school, and a valued college counselor at Poland High, helping many students at both schools on to their colleges and careers. She remained an ardent Fitch supporter her entire life, continuing to lunch with several of her ‘55 classmates until her illness. Connie played in Mill Creek Park ladies’ golf leagues for many years, and will be remembered fondly by her many friends there as well as in her water aerobics classes at Creekside. In retirement she was a volunteer reader for the Youngstown Radio Reading Service for 10 years, and has made a bequest to continue her support for this organization.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Patricia) of Boulder, Colorado, and daughter, Alexa (Robert) of Granville, Ohio, and grandchildren Ellen O’Neill (St. Louis, Mo.), Alex O’Neill (Columbus, Ohio), and Georgia Robinson, at Purdue University; sisters Madalyne Pauley (Tom) in Canfield, and Sharen Cope, in Columbiana. Her many Morrison and Robinson nieces and nephews were especially dear to her.

A celebratory observance will be held later this spring in Austintown, specific date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Youngstown Radio Reading via the following link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=6JC9LX4QMV276

On the donation screen, please specify that your support is in memory of Connie Robinson for the Radio Reading program. There is a “notes” screen for this on the second screen of the site.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Connie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.