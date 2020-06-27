Connie Mineard Dalessandri, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mineard Dalessandri, 68, passed away Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home.

Connie was born on March 31, 1952 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Harold Leroy and Mildred Ruth (Brewer) Mineard.

She worked for the Maplewood School District in the Cafeteria for 10 years.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, ceramics, playing bingo, going camping and taking care of her dogs, Casey, Macy and Jada. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William Dalessandri, whom she married on May 7, 1988; her daughters, Heather (Ken) and Tracy; grandchildren, Alyssa, Cody, Katelyn and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cali and Christopher; brothers, Rodger (Nancy) and Gary (Sissy) and sisters, Gloria and Cheryl.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kayla; brothers, Clark, Gaylord and Charles and sisters, Nancy, Janet, Carol, Judy and Diane.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street, Cortland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Johnston Township Cemetery.

