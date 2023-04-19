MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Jean Dodson, 75 of Mineral Ridge, died early Saturday morning, March 25 at Windsor House in Liberty.

Connie was born December 10, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry A. and Ruth (Samuels) Henning and was a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, Ronald Dodson, whom she married in 1967, preceded her is death.

She leaves two brothers, William(Joyce) Henning and Milton Henning, both of Mineral Ridge; a sister, Christine Thompson of Lordstown and nieces and nephews, Richard Henning, Randal Henning, Tammy Janus, Tommy Thompson, Shannon Wire and Milton Henning, Jr. She also leaves her two beloved cockatiels, Baby 2 and Cats.

Besides her parents and her husband, Connie was preceded in death by a niece, Cindy Sawyers.

There will be a short prayer service at Greenhaven Cemetery Chapel on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.