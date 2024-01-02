CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie J Raupach, 83 of Canfield, died early Thursday morning, December 28, at the Hospice House in Poland following an extended illness.

She was born June 17, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Merino “Mack” and Elaine (Cellio) LaCivita.

Connie was a 1958 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School where she was a cheerleader, a member of National Honor Society, class officer and student council president. She earned her RN diploma from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1961, followed by her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing where she earned her summa cum laude in 1985. Connie also earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Akron.

She specialized in cardiac intensive care nursing early in her career. Later, she worked in discharge planning/case management. Connie retired from Northside Medical Center in 2006.

Connie married her high school sweetheart, Jerry K. Raupach, on June 9, 1962. They shared 28 years of marriage and many happy memories together before his sudden death on December 27, 1990.

Connie enjoyed frequent gatherings and parties with her four children. She loved being with her grandchildren and supporting them in their many activities. Connie and her brother, Lou (Margo) Lacivita, shared many memorable times together. She and her cousins remained close and connected throughout their lives. Connie loved the friendships she made through the years, frequently spending quality time with her friends playing tennis, golf and swimming. She loved history and traveled to many foreign countries with her dear friend, Ernie Zuschlag.

Connie was a member of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canfield.

She was also a member of the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses, The Kids Crew at Akron Children’s Hospital and a volunteer at Hospice of the Valley.

Connie will be sadly missed by her four children, Jerry (Joyce) Raupach of Naperville, Illinois, Robert (Christine) Raupach of Boardman, Heidi (David) Steiner of Rochester, Michigan and Susan (Thomas) Landers of Canfield. She also leaves behind her brother, Louis (Margo) Lacivita of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and her grandchildren, Ryan, Hunter, Cameron and Courtney Raupach, Jacob (Ariel) and Matthew (Shyann) Blizzard, Gina and Marissa Landers, Katherine (Skylar) Jax and Andrew and Jackson Steiner.

Connie’s family would like to extend a special thank you for the wonderful care provided to her at Ironwood Assisted Living in Canfield and Poland Village (formerly Wickshire) Memory Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, at St. Michael’s Parish, 300 N. Broad Street Canfield, with the Very Rev. John-Michael Lavelle as celebrant.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield.

Connie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Resurrection Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Connie’s memory to Easter Seals of Mahoning County.