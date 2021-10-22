Columba Marie McBride, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Columba Marie McBride, 75, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, at The Woodlands at Austinwoods Health Care Center after her brave and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.



Affectionately known as Marie, she was born on January 15, 1946 in Youngstown.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School.

Among her many valued roles throughout her life, she was first a dedicated and the only daughter of her beloved parents, Stephen and Julia (Thomas) Martucci, who passed down family traditions, values and beautiful memories, laying the groundwork for Marie’s family she would eventually have.



Marie is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Dennis H. McBride, whom she married, on November 19, 1966; her children, Shirlee (Tony) Stiles, Michael (Erica Pelton) McBride and Robinette (Brian) McCormick, whom Marie was an amazing role model and nurturer; her grandchildren, April Stiles, Anthony Stiles, Brynn McCormick, Carlyn McCormick, Collin McBride and Brayden Villnave, with whom she was patient, attentive and adoring to always; her great-grandchildren, Connor and Rylee Matasy, who she affectionately adored; her loyal and protective brothers, Anthony (Karon) Martucci and Patrick (Marge) Martucci, with whom she shared so many family memories and her sister-in-laws; her Godchildren, Tonetta Knight and Steve Martucci and so many more family members near and far, beloved cousins and friends that she held so close to her heart. Marie cherished every memory that she made with everyone she loved and made others feel special and unique.



Prior to dedicating herself to raising her children and becoming her family’s beloved matriarch, she was employed by City Loan in Youngstown through 1968. At City Loan was where her soulmate went to finance a new car. Dennis talks adoringly about how she was the most beautiful thing he had ever seen, and their romance began, growing into a relationship that would withstand almost 55 years. After their marriage, Marie chose to take the most important job to her, raising her children and focusing on her family. She would often say that her husband and children were “her greatest gift” but she also made it known that she had enough love in her heart to love many and this she did to the fullest and with all sincerity.



She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Hungry until it was unable to remain open, where she displayed deep faith and participated in the Altar Rosary Society. Marie then became a member of Holy Apostles Parish (SS. Peter and Paul Church), the Altar Rosary Society and St. Ann Society.

During her battle with Parkinson’s, Marie participated in Oasis Parkinson’s Therapy and the Ursuline Mother House swimming group.

She enjoyed experiences and making memories while vacationing to new places or camping with her family, baking braided Easter bread, carrying on the holiday traditions of cutting down a Christmas tree yearly, making wedding soup and dough balls and baking “Tom the Turkey”. She also learned to enjoy many other things with her family that she never knew she would. She learned how to sew intricate roller skating outfits with her girls and became the master sewer. She learned all about mountain biking, dirt biking and sports from her son. Her favorite singer was Tom Jones and she was a huge fan of Bob Marley, who she listened to with her grandchildren often on relaxing rides.



The family would like to thank Austinwoods for their care of Marie over the past two years, especially through the COVID pandemic, when her family was unable to have physical contact with her and she was protected. They became family to Marie and helped her to be able to communicate with her family during that time. They were very special to her and she enjoyed their company.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 133 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 in her memory and to help others as Marie loved to do.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

Marie’s final resting place will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

