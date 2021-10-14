Colleen S. Hoppa, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen S. Hoppa, 73, of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.



Colleen was born April 24, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of Elmer and Cleo (Walker) Stark.



Colleen was a 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Colleen married her sweetheart, John E. Hoppa Sr., October 29, 1966 and together they had two children.



Colleen was a member of Ladies’ Auxiliary Post #4237.

She devoted her time to her family and her grandchildren. She loved horses and testing her luck at the casino.



Colleen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband John Sr.; her children John (Annette) Hoppa Jr. and Jodi Hoppa; her grandchildren Deanna Hoppa, Amanda (Elijah) Gustinella, Paul Gustinella, Rochelle Carlisle, Richard Miller Jr. and Chelsae Miller; and her great grandchildren Izaiah, Raven, Ali, Bella and Richard III.



Besides her parents, Colleen is preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Goad and her brother Alan Stark.



Colleen’s family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, October 16 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where a service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

