NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Colleen (Prine) Potts. My friend, wife, companion and without a doubt the love of my life. She joined the angels on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Saturday evening at 9:30 PM at Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman.

She was born July 28, 1955 and was the daughter of Emmitt (Red) and Mary (McFadden) Prine.

She was a 1973 graduate of New Springfield High School, and carried a love for horses, riding motorcycles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, cooking and hosting big dinners on the holidays. She loved the people in her Aquatic classes along with the staff of the Boardman YMCA.

Colleen worked many different jobs; K-Mart, gas attendant, barmaid, custodian at McDonalds, a packer at Tip Tool, M&M manufacturing, and her favorite job was her packer job at Four Wheel Drive Hardware.

She seemed tough at times but had that personality that if you met her, you loved her. She was honest to a fault… if you really did not want to know, don’t ask because she would tell you.

Colleen married Rodney A. Whitfield sometime in the 70’s, and went on to marry Alonzo H. Potts Jr. on Valentine’s Day 2000. We had a wonderful and blessed life which carried (and still carries) so much love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers; Ralph, Greg and Brian Prine.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her sons, Rocky and Cody Whitfield; brother, Emmitt (Rusty) Prine; sisters-in-law, Sandy and Penny Prine. She also leaves her nieces, Heidi, Gretchen, Kristen, Jennifer, Kerrie and Michelle and nephew Anthony.

I also must not forget Colleen’s four legged puppy/daughter, Abby!

Per her wishes, there will be no services held.

If you wish to honor Colleens memory, please consider making a donation to the VFW Triangle Post #2799, 3161 South Range Road, New Springfield, OH, 44443.

