Colleen A. Gohlke, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen A. Gohlke, 80 of Warren died early Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Warren.

Colleen was born September 1, 1939 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Eliot F. and Noreen (Kelly) Bennett.

Colleen was a homemaker, a former member of Mineral Ridge Athletic Association, the Mineral Ridge Presbyterian Church and the Coast Guard Auxilliary.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gohlke whom she married in 1974 and a son, Keith Gohlke.

Colleen leaves her children; brothers and sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

