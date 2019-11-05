Colleen A. Brainard, Champion Township, Ohio

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen A. Brainard, 72 of Champion Township, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, in the intensive care unit at University Hospital in Cleveland, following a six month illness.

She was born May 24, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia the daughter of the late William Henry and Evelyn Phillips Pernell.



Colleen was employed for many years at a hospital in Martins Ferry in the sterile processing department.



On August 11, 1990 she married Todd L. Brainard at the North Mar Church in Warren.



Colleen enjoyed cooking, gardening, walks, drives, traveling, and loved all animals, especially her cat and dogs, Tessa, Buddy and Lady.



She is survived by her husband of 29 years and best friend, Todd L. Brainard of Champion; one son, Craig Neely of Smithfield, Ohio; three stepchildren; four grandchildren; one great grandchild and a sister, Rebecca of Clarksburg.



Colleen’s life will be celebrated with a private viewing for her family and close friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren. Per Colleen’s wishes, cremation will follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to Someplace Safe, P.O. Box 88, Warren,OH 44482.



