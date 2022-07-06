WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cody Michael Harris, 28, passed on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

He was born June 23, 1994, in Warren, Ohio to Shannon (Sisler) Tammaro and Gary M. Harris.



Cody was a 2012 Warren G. Harding graduate.

He was self-employed.

He enjoyed rebuilding motorcycles, riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and especially his Harleys. He was just “born to ride” I guess you would say. Cody lit up a room when he was there and his laugh was one of a kind and will be missed deeply. He enjoyed fishing, canoeing, camping, boating and spending time with his family and friends and just having a good time. He was an old soul and so wonderful to be around.



His mom, nana and granddad are going to miss his nightly texts that always said, “love you mostest” and his every Sunday visits.



Cody will be deeply and forever be missed by his mom and stepdad, Shannon and Dave Tammaro; father, Gary M. Harris of Shawnee, Oklahoma; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Eileen Sisler of Warren, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Duane and Shirley Hohvart of Shawnee, Oklahoma; uncle and aunt, Daniel and Stacie Sisler; stepsister, Christine (Brad) Isabella and Kelly Tammaro; his cousins, Madison and Peyton, whom he adored; his best friends, Jeff and Erin Lowther; his beloved dog and best friend, “Mack” and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary W. Harris; great-grandparents, Percy “Fats” and Elizabeth Sisler, Paul and Olive Bertolasio and Charles and Twila Markle.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Cody with a donation to Friends of Fido, Trumbull County Dog Pound, or any rescue of your choice.

Family held a memorial service privately in honor of Cody.



Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



