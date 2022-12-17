WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloanna “Clo” Irwanna McKean was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and valued friend. Surrounded by loved ones, Clo passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the age of 85, after complications from recent heart surgery. Her smile, internal and external beauty as a person, is cherished and will be sadly missed.

She was born to Elmer and Carrie Gum on October 5, 1937, in the small town of Hardesty, Oklahoma.

After graduating from high school and while attending secretarial school in Topeka, Kansas, Clo found the love of her life, lifetime partner and devoted husband, “Charlie”, Charles McKean.

They were married on March 11, 1958 in Guymon, Oklahoma. The two lovebirds relocated to Warren, Ohio to be near her husband’s expansive family and to begin their new life. Together, they had three sons; Charles (Melanie) of Manlius, New York, Daniel (Lisa) of Las Flores, California and James (Donna) of Warren, Ohio. She was also a proud grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren, Rachel and Rex of Manlius, New York, Ethan and Emma of Las Flores, California, Dylan and Nathan of Warren, Ohio.

Clo loved spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, bingo, family vacations and as well as hosting family gatherings.

She is survived by all three children, six grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the extended family of siblings and in-laws.

Her husband, parents and five siblings, Vernon Gum, Leslie Gum, Viva Voyles, Reidimay Puttroff, and June Carter, preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Robert-Clark Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Warren.

She will be interred next to her husband, Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrance donations are given to any favorite local charity.

