Cleo B. (Crouse) Black, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleo B. (Crouse) Black, 87, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital on November 22, 2021.

Cleo was born on October 30, 1934, in Bigcove Tannery, Pennsylvania the daughter of Mack and Rachael (Gordon) Crouse.

On January 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald R. Black with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.

Cleo was employed by several local restaurants and was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her daughter Rose (Teddy) Phillips, sister Ellen Mellott, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, son Donald A. Black, sisters Virginia Harr, Mildred Crouse, Lena Richards, brothers Leonard Crouse, Harry Crouse, Jacob Crouse and Merl Crouse.

A celebration of life will be held for Cleo at a later date.

