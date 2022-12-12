MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clennon W. Eldridge, Sr. of McDonald died early Monday morning, December 12 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Clennon, known as “Tony”, was born August 21, 1939 in Gibson, New York.

He came to this area from Georgia in 1955 to work construction on the Berlin Dam. He traveled around the country working construction including the Flaming Gorge Dam in Utah, the Yellow Tail Dam in Fort Smith, Montana and the Kinzu Dam in Pennsylvania. He had also helped build the missile base in Roswell, New Mexico. In 1977, Tony went to Hynes Industries working as a laborer for 23 years, retiring in 2001. He was able to obtain jobs at Hynes Steel for his son and two sons-in-law and was very proud of the fact that they also retired from the same company.

Tony enjoyed traveling in his mobile home, especially the trips out west. He also loved riding his motorcycle with his son.

He leaves his wife, the former Bronwen Bable, whom he married June 22, 1957; two daughters, Alicia (Doug) Davis of Southington and Anita (Jerry) Lucas of Vienna; his son, Tony (Lori) Eldridge, Jr. of Hermitage; two granddaughters, Jerilynn (Michael) Folino and Lauren (Brian) Lee and a great-granddaughter, Lina Folino. Tony also leaves two sisters, Georgia McCowin of Vienna and Sandra Seibert of Georgia and a brother, Cledis Eldridge of Texas.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Surrena and a brother, Clifford Eldridge, Jr.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 15 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at Noon.

