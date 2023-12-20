AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clark Westly Eckenrode, 76, passed away peacefully at his residence in Austintown on Monday December 18, 2023.

Clark was born on July 17, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He went on to enter the Army after graduation. He was part of the First Infantry Division, Blue Spader in Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart, among many other awarded acts of heroism, for his bravery and service to his country.

After his time in the military, Clark went on to work for Stambaugh Warehouse for 24 ½ years and ended up retiring from the position of supervisor of Santmyer Oil.

Clark met his wife, Deborah (Young) Eckenrode, in 2004 and went on to marry her on April 24, 2006 and spent over 19 years together creating memories and building a life.

He was a lover of sports, a foodie and according to his wife, Deborah, he “thought he was Johnny Carson.”

He leaves behind to carry on his memory his wife, Deborah; two sons, Jeramy (Ashley) Eckenrode and Joseph Eckenrode; four grandchildren, Parker, Jude, Emmahlyn and Guinevere and four siblings, Robert (Marie) Eckenrode, Katie (David) Rowswell, Michael Feranchak and David Feranchak.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Michael Feranchak, as well as his military brother, Pat Patrick.

Deborah would also like to extend her gratitude and thanks to Betty Burchfield, Clark’s caregiver for the past two years, for all her compassion, kindness and caring heart while looking after Clark and all his needs.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown; a memorial service with military honors immediately following.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Clark Eckenrode, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.