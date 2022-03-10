CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claribel Esther Anderson Greenwood, age 94 of Cortland, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 22, 1928, to the late Thomas Edward and Florence Earle Coates Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne C. Greenwood, Sr. and daughter, June Ellen Patterson.



Claribel enjoyed gardening, sewing, animals and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Diane L. (Gordon) Butler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and one sister, Florence Allen.



A private graveside service will be held at Dugan Cemetery.

A private graveside service will be held at Dugan Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.

