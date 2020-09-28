Clarence W. Hostutler, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence W. Hostutler, 75, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 from complications of Pneumonia.

Clarence was born October 14, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, Son on the late James and Mildred Hostutler and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Clarence was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following graduation, Clarence served in the Air Force from 1963 – 1968. He worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 34 years, retiring in 2004.

After retirement, Clarence enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He loved Salvatores Spaghetti, his son’s famous Chocolate Chip Cookies and eating any type of pretzels.

Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Joy Sypert (Bill) of Weathersfield; son, Troy Hostutler of McDonald; brother, Roger (Valerie) Hostutler of Niles; grandsons, Jacob and Jaret Sypert; granddaughter, Monet Hostutler as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Deborah (Gregory) Hostutler; parents, James and Mildred Hostutler and brother, Dennis (Hunk) Hostutler.

Per Clarence’s wishes, there will be no services.

Cremation will be handled by Lane Funeral Home.

Internment will be at Pineview Memorial Gardens in Warren.

The family would like to thank Warren Dialysis, Gracewoods Senior Living in Niles and the entire staff at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center for taking amazing care of him in his final years.

