Clarence Raymond Spear, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Ray Spear, age 90 of Warren, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.

Clarence was born on February 9, 1930 to Adam and Gladys (Lamin) Spear.



In 1950, Clarence was united in marriage to the former Mary Jean Nelis who preceded him in death in 2018.



Clarence spent his career working for Van Huffel Sheet & Tubing Company retiring after 35 years of service.



He was always looking to have fun, whether it was hitting the links, bowling a few frames or teasing the kids, Clarence was always making memories. He also enjoyed the simple things such as coin collecting or tinkering around the house. He will be remembered for his hard work and sweet caring nature.



Clarence is survived by his children, Lynn Davidson, Michael (Nancy) Spear and Barry (Karen Black) Spear; his grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Davidson and Leslie (Bob Peyatt) Mahan and his great-grandson, Evan Johnson.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lois Provence and his brothers, Billy, Bobby and Harry Spear.



A private family service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

