Clarence “Pete” D. Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Pete” D. Miller, 85, of Austintown peacefully departed this earth surrounded by his loving family at Hospice House on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Pete was born July 30, 1934, in South Fork, Pennsylvania to the late Howard and Evelyn (Shafer) Miller.

He married the love of his life, the late Patricia Miller, June 12, 1954, in Cumberland, Maryland. Later that year they relocated to Youngstown, Ohio.

Pete retired from Desalvo Construction in 1996. He was a member of the carpenter union local #171.

He was a founding member of the Lake Milton Fish and Game Club and a dedicated attendee of Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church.

Pete will forever be remembered for his dedication and love for all his family, friends and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending much time with his wife and family at the Pymatuning lake house in which he built. Pete adored traveling, hunting and fishing also with his lifelong friends the Connolly’s and Zatchok’s. He and Jim Connolly spent many years participating in and winning fishing tournaments. Pete would go above and beyond for not only those he loved and knew but for anyone as he had a true servant heart.

Pete will be joining his wife, Pat in Heaven along with his parents; four sisters and five brothers, Romayne, Dorthy, Phoebe, Barbra, Howard, Eugene, Robert, James and Denver.

He leaves behind to hold onto only precious memories three children, Debra (Clyde) Hernandez, Karen (Tom) Hunsberger and Clarence Miller II. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Hillary (Dennis) Kitts, Ashley (Dan) Frank, Amber (Shane) Headley, Cassidy (David) Miller Weitz, Clarence Miller III, Deklin Miller and four great-grandchildren; as well as, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 3 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. There will be a brief memorial service at the end of calling hours that all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Pete’s name to Hospice House Poland, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or Lake Milton Fish and Game Club, 1893 Triumph Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.