Clarence “C.W.” Fields, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “C.W.” Fields, 78, passed away peacefully at the Humility House in Austintown on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Clarence was born August 21, 1941 in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of the late Walter Lewis and Bernadette (Wolford) Fields.

Clarence graduated from Allegany High School in Cumberland and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge, he met and married Alma Rose (Barrett) Fields, the love of his life. They spent 50 years together.

He worked at Lordstown General Motors for over 30 years until he retired.

Clarence enjoyed spending time in the garage working on his 1932 Ford Coupe, tending to his vegetable garden and going shopping but his most treasured time was spent with his family who he loved dearly.



A devout Catholic, Clarence previously attended St. Jude’s in Columbiana and St. Paul’s in Salem before moving to Mineral Ridge and becoming a member of St. Mary’s.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #10183 and Father Cavanaugh’s 4th degree assembly of St. Jude’s #3145.



Clarence was a generous and kind man. He was a proud veteran and a truly selfless man who had a heart of gold that will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joseph (Kerstin) Fields of Mineral Ridge and Clarence “Clay” Fields II of Salem; his four grandchildren, Gabrielle (Anthony) Lavorata, Hunter, Bailey and Maddison Fields; one great-grandson, Tanner Lavorata; his siblings, Elizabeth (Don) Nedobeck and Joseph Fields both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Rose (Barrett) Fields and his sister, Sister Marie Bernadette Fields, SSND.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Richard Murphy and Father Robert Edwards at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m., followed by military honors.

