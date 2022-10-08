YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Mae Brocious, 94, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Clara was born on April 4, 1928, in Putneyville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ivan D. and Irene (Crissman) Smith.

On July 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Walter Brocious with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.

Clara was employed as a custodial worker at Youngstown State University for 30 years.

Clara attended Grace Church of the Nazarene.

A woman who enjoyed simple pleasures, she loved sitting on her porch with a cup of coffee, attending country music concerts, bingo and shopping at Marc’s.

She is survived by her children, James (Chris) Brocious, Robert (Joette) Brocious and Connie Obinger; siblings, Agnes Kammerdiener and Fred Smith; grandchildren, Christopher Brocious and Michael Brocious; great-grandchildren, Christian, Vincent and Austin and great-granddaughter, Gracelynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter.

Clara requested that no services be held.

Clara will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Cemetery.

Arrangements handeld by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Clara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.