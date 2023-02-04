MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara “Jane” Bell, 83, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Humility House in Austintown.

Born January 29, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, Jane was the daughter of Ernest F. Schroeder and Clarice F. (Jackson) Lawson.

Jane was a 1959 graduate of Salem High School and was proud to be a quaker.

She was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church and was very active in the church, specifically, she planned funeral bereavements, yearly turkey dinners and sent cards to the congregation.

She enjoyed caring for others and she was all about family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle and her granddaughter, Ashly (Kephart) Cronin.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her children, Cynthia S. (Sam) Dekinder, Vera L. (Coy) White, Vicki L. (John) Kephart and Larry Bell; her grandchildren, Kimberly White, Allesha Kephart, John Kephart, Jr., Azia Lanier, Amanda Brennan and R.E. Wolfe; her great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jackson, Lily, Juniper and Leila and her brother, Larry (Sandy) Schroeder.

Private services will be held; Jane will be laid to rest beside her husband.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to American Breast Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.