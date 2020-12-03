Clara Amelia Harvey, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Amelia Harvey of Clemmons, North Carolina, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 93.

Clara was born March 19, 1927 in McDonald, the daughter of Charles and Twyla (Christman) Etzweiler.

As a young woman, she served as the Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Mineral Ridge during WWII. Later in life she worked as a Cashier at Nobil Shoe Store and office manager at Grant’s in the Austintown Plaza.

Clara was a member of the First Federated Church in North Jackson.

She had an amazing gift of love for people as she was always available to encourage, support and brighten someone’s day and at the ready to tell a joke or two. Her family, whom she cherished, knew her as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On March 27, 1948, she married the love of her life, Eugene H. Harvey, who passed away on February 24, 2008.

She leaves to honor her memory three children, Delores (Paul) Ewing of Clemmons, North Carolina, Laurel (David) Phillips of Austintown and Paul (Andrea) Harvey of Austintown; one sister, Vera Davidson of North Jackson; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Etzweiler and infant twin siblings.

Due to Covid-19, private services were held on Friday.

Clara was laid to rest beside her husband in North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

