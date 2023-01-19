CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio.

Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake.

Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.

Claire worked at Farmers Bank in Orwell, and later at Cortland Savings and Banking in Cortland for more than 20 years.

Claire and her husband Steve were members of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland for 60 years. A loving wife and mother, Claire and Steve raised four children in Cortland, in an old farmhouse on East Main Street. Claire loved nature, tending wildflowers in her yard, picking fresh asparagus in the spring, any Irish music, and spending time with her family and neighbors.

Claire is survived by her children Kathy Black (Andrew) of Canton, Susan (Thomas Kunkle) of Charleston, SC, Patrick (Terence Jackson) of New York, New York and Daniel of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren Carolyn and Jillian Black; Walter, Jacob and Claire Kunkle; a great granddaughter, Harper Hecker; her brother James P. Lake, of Anderson, SC, her sister Mary Patricia Taylor of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Claire was preceded in death by her loving husband, Steve, following 62 years of marriage; by her parents; and by her sisters Nancy Lake, who died as a child, and Carol Jean “Toni” Covell of Orwell, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 23, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Road, Cortland. The funeral mass will be officiated by the Rev. Father Carl Kish.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Church of Cortland.Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.